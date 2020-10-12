Just Killing Time: The Black and Tans & Tralee’s Landmark Clock – October 12th, 2020

By
radiokerrypodcast
-

The clock on Hilsers Jewellers, Tralee has been there on the Castle Street premises since 1911. But now it’s been removed for refurbishment. Billy Nolan from Nolans and Hilsers the Jewellers speaks to Jerry about the clock’s fascinating history.

