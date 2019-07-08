Bridie O’Sullivan from Listowel was the winner of the first week of Radio Kerry Garvey’s SuperValu Summer to Remember competition. She and her family won the chance to attend a Kerry football team training session while enjoying a hamper provided by Garvey’s SuperValu.
Tralee restaurant shut for completely inadequate level of cleaning
A Tralee restaurant was ordered to close for having a completely inadequate level of cleaning and staff not washing their hands.Indian Castle Restaurant of...
Tralee pub owner says he can’t comment on building works stoppage
The owner of a Tralee business where building works have stopped following concerns over structural issues says he can't comment at present.On Saturday, Kerry...
Gardaí examine CCTV after cash is stolen from ATM in Tralee town centre
Gardaí are examining CCTV footage, after several hundred Euro in cash was stolen from an ATM in the centre of Tralee.On Tuesday afternoon last,...
Just Ourselves, Fitzgerald Stadium and the Kerry Team – July 8th, 2019
Are Fine Gael Grassroots Happy with Leo? – July 8th, 2019
The Radio Kerry newsroom got the views of Kerry Fine Gael councillors in the wake of the Taoiseach’s ‘sinning priest’ comment aimed at Micheál...
Camp Dream Speak Live – July 8th, 2019
The first summer camp of its kind ever held in Ireland took place in Tralee last week. Camp Dream Speak Live is a treatment...