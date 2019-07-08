Just Ourselves, Fitzgerald Stadium and the Kerry Team – July 8th, 2019

Bridie O’Sullivan from Listowel was the winner of the first week of Radio Kerry Garvey’s SuperValu Summer to Remember competition. She and her family won the chance to attend a Kerry football team training session while enjoying a hamper provided by Garvey’s SuperValu.

