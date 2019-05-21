Judge Condemns Man’s Attack on Former Partner with Hockey Stick – May 21st, 2019

A judge has branded a Tralee man “a coward” for assaulting his ex-partner with a hockey stick. In her victim impact statement, the woman claimed she still carries physical and mental scars from the incidents. Radio Kerry’s Eamonn Hickson was in court for the sentencing. If you’re affected, you may contact Women’s Aid anytime at 1800 341 900 or Adapt Kerry ‘s Women Refuge 066 712 9000.