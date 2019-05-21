Judge Condemns Man’s Attack on Former Partner with Hockey Stick – May 21st, 2019

A judge has branded a Tralee man “a coward” for assaulting his ex-partner with a hockey stick. In her victim impact statement, the woman claimed she still carries physical and mental scars from the incidents. Radio Kerry’s Eamonn Hickson was in court for the sentencing. If you’re affected, you may contact Women’s Aid anytime at 1800 341 900 or Adapt Kerry ‘s Women Refuge 066 712 9000.
Election news 21st May 2019
A Tralee Sinn Féin local election candidate says councils need to get back to building social and affordable housing.Cathal Foley says the housing crisis...
Kerry Airport’s operating profit up a quarter of a million euro
Kerry Airport is reporting an increase of almost a quarter of a million euro in operating profit.The Farranfore facility has announced its results for...
Bus Eireann confirms newest buses in county are eleven years old
Bus Eireann has confirmed that the newest buses in the county are eleven years old.Yesterday, Bus Eireann announced over 100 new buses will be...
Terrace Talk – May 20th, 2019
On this week's Terrace TalkDrugs in sport – claims younger players in the county are accessing drugs with ease – Cllr Mike KennellyDoes Joe...
The Connection Between Your Senses of Smell & Memory – May 20th, 2019
The Connection between Your Senses of Smell & Memory and how it might help Kerry’s 2000 plus Alzheimer’s suffers. We spoke to Fiona Foley...