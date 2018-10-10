Is it a country thing?

Do you randomly salute strangers when out walking or strike up a conversation with people in shops or waiting room? Is this just a county thing and is it dying out? Francis Fitzgibbon of StoryStock has lived in both Dublin and Kerry. He shares his experiences of interacting with strangers in both places.
