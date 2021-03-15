An Irish-speaking University in the Gaeltacht? – March 12th, 2021

Assistant professor of history at Gonzaga University in Washington state, Caoimhín de Barra said this week that an Irish-speaking university set in a Gaeltacht area is a noble but also realistic aim. Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald from Corca Dhuibhne gives his view.

