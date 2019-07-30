The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment is currently carrying out a review of the Leaving Certificate; mixed views have been expressed about keeping Irish as a compulsory subject. Former president of Conradh na Gaeilge, Pádraig Mac Fhearghusa, who lives in Tralee, spoke to Jerry.
Country’s first community air ambulance is now operational in Munster
The country’s first community air ambulance is now operational in Munster.Irish Community Rapid Response, a charity dedicated to pre-hospital care, is running the service...
West Kerry woman involved in Irish launch of mental health app Woebot
A revolutionary new mental health app which has been widely lauded in the US, is being launched in Ireland by a West Kerry woman.Regina...
Mass tree cutting in West Kerry part of long-term Coillte restructuring plan
The cutting of trees in Glanteenassig Woods is part of a long-term Coillte restructuring plan for the area. Radio Kerry has received photographs from a...
Should Irish Remain a Compulsory Subject? – July 30th, 2019
The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment is currently carrying out a review of the Leaving Certificate; mixed views have been expressed about keeping...
Love Island Finale – July 30th, 2019
In an era of global warming and Brexit, how is it that Love Island has proved yet again to be so popular? Tom Randles...
17-Hour Party People – July 30th, 2019
Mary, not her real name, describes how her life has been ruined by residents in a nearby house who hold noisy parties.