Should Irish Remain a Compulsory Subject? – July 30th, 2019

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment is currently carrying out a review of the Leaving Certificate; mixed views have been expressed about keeping Irish as a compulsory subject. Former president of Conradh na Gaeilge, Pádraig Mac Fhearghusa, who lives in Tralee, spoke to Jerry.

