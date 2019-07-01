The Irish are the ‘Least Sexy’ in the World – July 1st, 2019

By
Admin
-

We rank bottom of a list of 50 countries ranked by 8,500 people in a poll by Dubai firm Big Seven Travel. Is it the painful truth that we simply are not hot?! Tom Cahill, an American who’s made Ballinskelligs his home, and Marianne Bunce give their response.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR