Parishioners in Kilcummin to boycott church collection in protest at loss of priest
A group of parishioners in Kilcummin are to stop paying into mass collections in protest at the loss of their resident parish priest.Last week,...
Kerry property prices rise by €5,000 in past year
Property prices in Kerry have risen by €5,000 in the last year.That's according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy.The report...
Kerry County Council ranked among the top Local Authorities
Kerry County Council is ranked among the top local authorities, according to a new survey.The survey was carried out by the National Oversight and...
The Harnett Family Reunion – July 1st, 2019
Kelley Harnett & James Harnett are trying to gather Harnetts from far and wide as part of a reunion they’re holding in Abbeyfeale.
Kerry man represents Ireland in horse cutting contest – July 1st, 2019
Jack Enright from Lisselton is living in Wyoming USA. He will be representing Ireland, as part of the Europe team, in a horse cutting...
Irish Flower Week – July 1st, 2019
Maura Sheehy from Maura’s Cottage Flowers, is a member of Flower Farmers Ireland. She joined Deirdre to talk about Irish Flower Week.