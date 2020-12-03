Investigation into Cruel Fundraising Scam – December 3rd, 2020

Sgt Tim O’Keeffe of Tralee Garda Station speaks to Jerry about the garda investigation into a fake fundraiser claiming to raise funds for the funeral of Tom Ross who was killed in a building accident in Tralee last Saturday. Niamh Davenport, head of fraud prevention at Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, also speaks to Jerry and gives advice as to how we can avoid being conned by scams whether online or via phone or text. Cllr Mikey Sheehy also speaks on the issue.