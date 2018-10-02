Niall O’Connor is crime editor with the Irish Mirror. He spoke to Jerry after it emerged that 12 people were arrested as part of the garda investigation into the serious allegations.
Decision to grant planning for Kenmare housing development appealed
A decision by Kerry County Council to grant planning permission, subject to conditions, for a major housing development in Kenmare has been appealed.In August,...
Repatriation of men who died in Caherciveen fishing tragedy to take place in coming...
The repatriation of three men, who died in a fishing tragedy off the Caherciveen pier, will take place in the coming days.Anatolijs Teivens, Jurijs...
Kerry’s cohabiting couples warned of the importance of knowing their legal rights
Kerry's cohabiting couples - who don't intend getting married in the future - are being advised to take a number of simple steps to...
Footprints – October 2nd, 2018
On the first Tuesday of every month, Mike Lynch, archivist with Kerry Library joins Jerry to discuss some of the stories that were making...
Investigation into Alleged Paedophile Ring in the South West – October 2nd, 2018
Niall O’Connor is crime editor with the Irish Mirror. He spoke to Jerry after it emerged that 12 people were arrested as part of...
I Spoke to Coonanna Drowning Victims Hours Before Their Deaths – October 2nd, 2018
Noreen O’Neill from Cahersiveen usually swims daily in Coonanna. Last Sunday morning at 8.30am, she spoke to the three men who drowned there later...