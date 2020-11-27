Feargal Harrington of INTRO Matchmaking joins Deirdre for the monthly dating slot
COVID-19 resulted in Kerry toddler waiting months to have hearing aids adjusted
Restrictions caused by COVID-19 resulted in a Kerry toddler having to wait months to have her hearing aids adjusted.Maeve Harold from Beaufort will turn...
Dealz to open in Castleisland
A discount retailer is set to open another outlet in Kerry.Dealz is to open a shop in Castleisland.The unit on the Killarney Road, owned...
Tracing for every racing greyhound by year’s end
The head of Greyhound Racing Ireland says a traceability system will be in place by the end of the year for all racing dogs.This...
Intro Matchmaking Dating Slot | November
Feargal Harrington of INTRO Matchmaking joins Deirdre for the monthly dating slot
Agritime – – November 26th, 2020
On this week's Agritime Aisling O'Brien speaks with the Head of Kerry Agribusiness about their latest partnership with Teagasc focused on sustainability, which will...
Citizens Information – November 26th, 2020
Citizens Information with Kirstie Novak