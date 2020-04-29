Feargal Harrington of Intro Matchmaking joins us for his monthly dating slot.
Up to 80 Garda checkpoints operating daily in Kerry
There’ll be up to 80 Garda checkpoints operating in Kerry on a daily basis until the end of the Bank Holiday weekend.It is part...
Minister rejects accusation restrictions not lifted due to Government failure to manage testing
The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment is rejecting accusations that COVID-19 restrictions aren’t being lifted due to Government failure to manage testing.Speaking...
Debenhams staff protesting outside its store in Manor West
Over 30 Debenhams Ireland staff are protesting outside its store in Manor West.Workers are staging a second round of protests outside stores nationwide, calling...
INTRO Matchmaking | April
Frontline Shoutouts – April 28th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
Should the Pension Age be Changed Back to 65? – April 28th, 2020
Jerry discussed the matter with economist Colm McCarthy.