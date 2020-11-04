Interiors Advice with Ruth O’Grady
Additional 20 new Covid cases reported in Kerry this evening
A total of 444 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Republic this evening, along with an additional eight deaths.The majority of...
HSE and public health experts advising Kerry nursing home dealing with COVID-19 cases
A Kerry nursing home dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 says it’s being guided by the HSE and public health experts.Oaklands Nursing Home, which...
Councillors call for those who fail to clean up after their dogs in graveyards...
Kerry County Councillors are calling for fines to be issued to people who fail to clean up after their dogs in graveyards.This issue was...
Medical Matters – November 4th, 2020
Medical Matters with Dr.Eamonn Shanahan
Interiors Advice – November 3rd, 2020
Interiors Advice with Ruth O'Grady
Ask the Dentist – November 1st, 2020
Ask the Dentist with Colm O'Loughlin