Ruth O’Grady talks about painting furniture in this month’s Interior advice slot.
Dangerous stretch of Kerry road to close for works
One of the most dangerous stretches of road in Kerry is to close for significant roadworks from next week.Kerry County Council will be carrying...
East Kerry action group says the cost of a second judicial review is onerous
An East Kerry action group says the cost of a second judicial review is onerous.The Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness group is seeking the review,...
Majority of domestic wastewater treatment systems examined in Kerry fail EPA inspection
More than half of all domestic wastewater treatment systems inspected in Kerry are not up to EPA standards.The Environmental Protection Agency has released a...
10 years in business – July 2nd, 2019
Caroline McEnery from the HR Suite spoke to us about the launch of their children’s book on diversity to mark their 10th anniversary.
Interiors Advice | July – July 2nd, 2019
Lost in the post – July 2nd, 2019
What do you do when your driver’s license gets lost in the post and you’re told to stay off the road? Well this is...