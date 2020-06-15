Paul Kavanagh, Director of McCarthy Insurance Group joins Deirdre for the monthly insurance slot
No further deaths from COVID-19 reported today
There have been no new deaths from COVID-19 reported today.The death toll remains at 1,706.The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 18...
Calls for secondary car parks at Kerry beaches to be closed nightly to tackle...
There are calls for all secondary car parks at Kerry beaches to be closed nightly to tackle anti-social behaviour.Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris made...
Kerry principal calls for certainty around plans to resume school
A Kerry principal says teachers would like certainty when it comes to plans to resume school.That’s according to principal of CBS Primary in Tralee,...
Hospital and Nursing Home Requests – June 14th, 2020
On this week's Hospital and Nursing Home Requests, Billy chats to Josephine Ryan from St Josephs Nursing Home in Killorglin
Kerry During Covid – June 13th, 2020
On the Saturday Supplement from 9am with Joe McGill we have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh....
My Kingdom 2K – Dingle – June 13th, 2020
Dingle swimmer and multiple Guinness World Record holder Nuala Moore as she describes her 2kms in ‘Kingdom 2K’