Tralee business woman Breeda Hurley, author of Survive and Thrive, joins Treasa Murphy to discuss how we can remain focused and stay positive during the latest COVID-19 restrictions
6,110 COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.There has been a total of 2,265 COVID-19 related...
Over €32,000 allocated to Kerry animal welfare organisations
Over €32,000 has been allocated to animal welfare organisations in Kerry.It's part of a €3.2 million package announced by Agriculture Minister, Charlie McConologue to...
Kerry Gardaí to increase visibility to ensure COVID restriction compliance
Kerry Gardaí are to increase their visibility to ensure COVID-19 Level 5 restrictions are being adhered to.Since January 1st, no visitors are permitted in...
The importance of staying positive and resilient during the pandemic – January 4th, 2021
Tralee business woman Breeda Hurley, author of Survive and Thrive, joins Treasa Murphy to discuss how we can remain focused and stay positive during...
How University Kerry is handling the recent increase in COVID-19 cases – January 4th,...
Clinical director at University Hospital Kerry, Dr Niamh Feely outlines the measures that are in place at the Tralee-based hospital and how they are...
West Kerry sends support to family following fatal fall – January 4th, 2021
The community of West Kerry is expressing their condolences to the family of James Harrison, who died following a fall yesterday. The 17-year-old was...