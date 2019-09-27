The Impact of Hospital Overcrowding – 27th September, 2019

Elective procedures cancelled at University Hospital Kerry due to overcrowding in the hospital. Jim Lyons from Tralee was due to have an operation today but it was cancelled last minute. He spoke to Jerry about the impact, while Kerry TD’s John Brassil of Fianna Fáil and Martin Ferris of Sinn Féin also highlighted their concerns regarding the overcrowding:

