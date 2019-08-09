The Impact of the Beef Blockade on Workers – August 9th, 2019

The SIPTU trade union says the plight of meat workers is getting lost in the debate surrounding the blockade on meat factories by farmers. Farmers say they’re forced to take this action because they’re not getting a fair price for their beef. Mick Browne is a sector organiser with SIPTU and is responsible for members who work in meat plants in the west and in Cork.

