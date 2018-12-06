IFA on Their South Kerry Greenway Stance – December 5th, 2018

Pat O’Driscoll, chairman of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association. He says the IFA will continue to represent landowners with concerns about the South Kerry Greenway Project.
Fáilte Ireland says proposed Kerry greenways offer huge potential
Fáilte Ireland says the proposed South Kerry, North Kerry and Tralee to Fenit greenways offer huge potential for the county.All three projects are making...
Gardaí say body of missing Listowel woman has been found
Gardai say the body of a missing Listowel woman has been found.37-year-old Eavan Murphy had been missing since Saturday.Listowel gardaí say the...
Tralee Women’s Resource Centre to close its doors today
Tralee Women's Resource Centre will close its doors for the final time today.The drop-in centre for women was founded in 1986.It has provided services...
John Reen – December 5th, 2018
Joe Mcgill's guest on 'In Conversation' this week is John Reen from Reen's Car Sales Rathmore.
That’s Jazz – December 5th, 2018
This week's That's Jazz has among others Louis Armstrong and Mel Tormé. anniversaries for Earl Hines and Art Tatum, new music by the Bansangu...