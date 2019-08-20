What is the ideal age to start your child at school? – August 19th, 2019

By
Admin
-
A listener has got in touch saying she regrets starting her son at school at the age of 4. We spoke to retired teacher Geraldine Gaffney O’Brien about if children should start school at 4, or are they still too young? Is it time to regulate this and make the age 6, like in other European countries?

