Why I was Right to Break the Law – November 16th, 2020

Sioned Jones recently received a 12-month suspended sentence after she was found guilty of stealing €500 worth of Sitka spruce belonging to Coillte after she used a chainsaw to fell over 200 trees at a forest in Co Cork. Following a trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court last February Judge Sean Ó Donnabháin directed that the jury find Ms Jones not guilty of criminal damage of a Coillte forest near her home in Maughnaclea, Kealkill. Ms Jones says she removed the spruce because she was protecting the environment. She had replaced them with broad-leaf Irish trees.
5 COVID related deaths and 456 new cases, including 8 in Kerry
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.All deaths reported today occurred in November.There has been...
Excavation works due to start in coming weeks on North Kerry accident blackspot
Excavation works are due to start in the coming weeks on the North Kerry accident blackspot, the Dale Road.Redevelopment works began in August on...
Scam warning after Kerryman has substantial sum stolen from bank account
An AIB customer in Kerry has had a substantial amount of money stolen from his account, after he fell victim to an online scam.The...
Fashion Fix – November 12th, 2020
Fashion Fix with Danny Leane
The EU and Me: Accessing Information & Shaping our Future – November 16th, 2020
Minister of State for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne speaks to Jerry this week. Gilles Pelayo is with the Europe for Citizens, Emma Murtagh is...
Mattress Amnesties: Revolutionising Recycling & Waste Disposal – November 16th, 2020
John Breen is director of services with Kerry County Council. This is Kerry Waste Awareness Week and he says it's never been easier and...