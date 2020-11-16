Why I was Right to Break the Law – November 16th, 2020

Sioned Jones recently received a 12-month suspended sentence after she was found guilty of stealing €500 worth of Sitka spruce belonging to Coillte after she used a chainsaw to fell over 200 trees at a forest in Co Cork. Following a trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court last February Judge Sean Ó Donnabháin directed that the jury find Ms Jones not guilty of criminal damage of a Coillte forest near her home in Maughnaclea, Kealkill. Ms Jones says she removed the spruce because she was protecting the environment. She had replaced them with broad-leaf Irish trees.