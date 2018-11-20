I Could Only Recognise My Son from his Tattoo – November 20th, 2018

Yesterday, at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court, the mother of a Castleisland man, who was seriously assaulted, described how she could only identify her son by a tattoo as his face was unrecognisable. Radio Kerry’s Aisling O’Brien was in court to hear the testimony of Marguerite Sheehy who spoke at the sentencing hearing of two men found guilty for their roles in the assault of her son, Eamon.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2111_castle.mp3