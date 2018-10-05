I was a Nurse in an Infant Hospital Adoption Home – October 5th, 2018

As a teenager, Cathy Garton trained as a nurse at Temple Hill, the infant hospital at St. Patrick’s Guild adoption home in Blackrock, Dublin in the 1970s. If you were a nurse or a mother whose baby was sent there or if you indeed an infant at Temple Hill, if you’d like to contact Cathy at this email address: [email protected]

