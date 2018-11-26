“I Can’t Believe Someone I Trusted Would Hurt Me Like That” -November 26th, 2018

A Tralee man has been found guilty and has been sentenced for defiling a 15-year-old girl. The teenage girl delivered a victim impact statement which was read in court. If you’re affected, you can contact the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre at 1800 63 33 33. The girl’s statement is read by Amber Galwey.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2611_guikty.mp3