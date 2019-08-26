After a week of driving a hybrid car, Jerry delivers his verdict. He’s joined by Tim Kelliher of Kellihers’ Toyota, Tralee.
Over €143,000 in funding allocated for six Kerry projects
Over €143,000 (€143,666) in funding has been allocated for six Kerry projects.It has been allocated under the CLÁR programme which provides funding for small...
Killarney photographer reunited with his stolen camera
A Killarney photographer has been reunited with his stolen camera.Konrad Paprocki's property was recovered during the week, along with a large quantity of power...
Peaceful Rose festival but underage drinking continues to drain Garda resources
Only a handful of people were arrested for Public Order offences in Tralee during the weekend, despite the large crowds visiting town for the...
Beef Plan Group Accuses Minister of Failure – August 26th, 2019
Chairman of the Beef Plan group in Kerry, Dermot O’Brien says Michael Creed failed to deliver for farmers during beef talks. He says the...
Hybrid Car Test Verdict – August 26th, 2019
After a week of driving a hybrid car, Jerry delivers his verdict. He’s joined by Tim Kelliher of Kellihers’ Toyota, Tralee.
Meet the Roses Part 1 – August 26th, 2019
Kerry Rose Sally-Ann Leahy, Chicago Rose Shana Pembroke and Ohio Rose Danielle Goebel told Jerry what their Rose experience has been like so far.