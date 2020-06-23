Hulk Uses Heft on LNG – June 23rd, 2020

Green Party representative Cleo Murphy says Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo isn’t trying to interfere in Irish politics.

The Hulk actor addressed an online meeting organised by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan last night with the aim of winning Green members’ support for coalition with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. Support for the Shannon LNG project has been withdrawn as part of the three parties’ Programme for Government. The Greens have always opposed the project on environmental grounds including their assertion that it would involve the use of fracked gas from the US. Mark Ruffalo is anti-fracking campaigner. However, Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy says he fails to see how Mark Ruffalo can empathise with the people of North Kerry.