HSE to Restore Patients’ Access to Life-Saving Drug – November 15th, 2018

The HSE has approved the Respreeza drug under the Compassionate Access Programme for 19 patients with the condition Alpha-1.

Fianna Fail TD John Brassil says the patients with a genetic emphysema condition and their families fought long and hard to reach this point after access to the drug was withdrawn.

Deputy Brassil and John Hannan who has been taking Respreeza spoke to Jerry.

