HSE Needs to Meet with Patients of UHK Scandal Immediately – December 6th, 2018

Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell who represents two of the eleven patients affected by the delayed diagnoses scandal at University Hospital Kerry spoke to Jerry as did Cllr Toireasa Ferris and Dr Gerard O’Callaghan, chair of the HSE’s Safety Incident Management Team.

