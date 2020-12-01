Housing Rights for Rural People – December 1st, 2020

Prominent West Kerry musician Breanndán Begley recently won a 15-year battle to get planning permission to build a house in his locality. He has formed a new group called Todhchaí na Tuaithe to campaign against planning policies and regulations which they deem are unfair to people seeking to build in rural areas.

