Hospitality Bosses Need to do More for Seasonal Workers – December 4th, 2020

A chef sent in a letter to Jerry, outlining how he’s returning to work today in a hotel but that when the hotel closes in January, as is normal practice, he won’t be able to go back on the pandemic unemployment payment. Martin O’Rourke of SIPTU gives his response to Jerry.

