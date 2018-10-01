Horizons – September 20th, 2018

Two men arrested but witnesses still sought after Tralee kidnapping
Two men have been arrested but gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a kidnapping in Tralee.The victim was bundled into a white...
Dog owners warned to safeguard their pets after two pups are stolen from outside...
Dog owners are being warned about a group of criminals who're stealing pedigree dogs in the Munster area.The warning comes, after two eight-week-old ...
Large quantity of mobile phones stolen during break in to Tralee shop
Gardaí are investigating the theft of a large quantity of mobile phones during a break in to a Tralee shop.The front door of Fone...
A Parent’s Plea: More Investment in Mental Health Services for Young People – October...
Joyce Russell has written a letter to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and to the Minister for Health Simon Harris asking them to put more...
Tralee Advertiser Apologises for Publishing Racist Anti-Semitic Joke – October 1st, 2018
The free local newspaper has apologised for publishing the joke in its most recent edition. Jerry spoke to Radio Kerry’s Treasa Murphy about the...
Tragedy at Coonanna Harbour – October 1st, 2018
Last evening, three men drowned when their rib capsized in Coonanna between Cahersiveen and Kells. John Dowd, officer in charge of Iveragh Coast Guard,...