Kerry motor dealers welcome omission of car ban from Climate Bill
Kerry motor dealers are welcoming the omission of the proposed ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, in the...
Disposable masks and gloves result in increase in littering in Kerry
The wearing of disposable masks and gloves due to COVID-19 has resulted in an increase in littering in Kerry towns.The latest Irish Business Against...
Decision to refuse eight houses in Tralee appealed
A Kerry County Council decision to refuse permission for eight houses in Tralee has been appealed.The local authority pointed to a condition previously attached...
Seven Days – October 11th, 2020
Join Elaine Kinsella as she looks back on the week on Radio Kerry.
Horizons – October 11th, 2020
Join Mary Fagan for this week’s edition of Horizons.
Saturday Supplement – October 10th, 2020
On this week’s Saturday Supplement Joe McGill broadcasted live from the Manor West Shopping Centre at the launch of Kerry Mental Health and Well-being...