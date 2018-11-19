Horizons – November 18th, 2018

Men arrested in Dublin by CAB are from Killarney
Two men who were arrested in Dublin today as part of a money-laundering probe are from Killarney.The men, believed to be in their...
Single most successful recycling event in Ireland held in Tralee
A recycling event held in Tralee in September, was the single most successful in the country's history, according to figures from the European Recycling...
Gardaí warn of bogus collectors in Kerry
Gardaí are advising the public to be aware of bogus collectors in Kerry.These collectors are currently travelling to houses in the Tralee area and...
Weeshie Fogarty: The Heart and Voice of the Kingdom – November 19th, 2018
Radio Kerry’s beloved broadcaster Weeshie Fogarty died yesterday at the age of 77. Many voices paid tribute on this morning’s Kerry Today including Mícheál...