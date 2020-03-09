Tralee Chamber Alliance warns coronavirus could push country into recession
Tralee Chamber Alliance has warned that businesses will close if people stay away from town centres because of fears surrounding the coronavirus.Chief executive, Ken...
Kerry Councillor calls for ban on mass gatherings to stop spread of coronavirus
Kerry County Councillor, Terry O'Brien, has called for mass gatherings to be banned to slow the spread of Covid-19.The Labour Party Councillor said we...
Woman killed in Killarney crash named locally
The woman killed in a crash outside Killarney yesterday has been named locally.She was Sharon Healy from Kiskeam in North Cork, and was in...
Saturday Supplement – March 7th, 2020
Over the last few months Radio Kerry has been participating in the BAI funded ‘Speak Up’ programme. This gives community groups a ‘voice’ and...