Horizons – July 14th, 2019

Trial hears Kerry man stabbed to death while sitting on friend’s couch
A trial has heard a Kerry man was stabbed to death by another man while sitting on a couch at his friend's home last...
Two Killarney women charged with assault could have their cases forwarded to the circuit...
Two Killarney women charged with assault could have their cases forwarded to the circuit court.Kathleen Harty of 61 Pinewood Estate, Killarney and Vera Dooley...
Councillor warns of groups attempting to steal dogs in Rossbeigh
A Kerry councillor is warning dog owners to be vigilant after a group of people attempted to steal his beloved pet on Rossbeigh beach.Fianna...
Handy cycling the Ring of Kerry – July 16th, 2019
Chris Flavin from Boston is a wheelchair user. She joined us in studio today to talk about how she hand cycled the Ring of...
‘Letting Go’ – July 16th, 2019
Margaret Naughton from Killorglin, who works as a healthcare chaplain in the Bons, has written a poetry book called ‘letting go’. She spoke to...
An impressive turn out for John Lynch – July 16th, 2019
On yesterdays show we were appealing for people to attend the funeral of John Lynch in London, who had no living relatives, and our...