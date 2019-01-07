Horizons – January 6th, 2019

Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge experiences increase in calls in 2018
Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge experienced an increase in calls over the past 12 months.The Tralee-based service offered refuge to over 90 families in 2018,...
One person seriously injured in Listowel crash
One person has been seriously injured following a crash in Listowel.The incident involving a car and a truck happened this afternoon on the Listowel...
Kerry’s Reeks District named among top places in the world to visit in 2019
The Reeks District in mid Kerry has been named among the top places in the world to visit in 2019.Travel guide Rough Guides names...