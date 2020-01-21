St Joseph’s Ballybunion Victorious In All Ireland Schools U16C Girls Final
St Joseph's, Ballybunion have won the All Ireland Schools U16C Cup Final.They've beaten St.Nathy's College from Roscommon 37-31.Ballybunion coach Gavin Daly
National Basketball Honours For Mercy Mouthawk Tralee
Mercy Mouthawk Tralee have won the All Ireland Schools U19A Boys Cup Final.They defeated fellow Kerry side St Patrick's Castleisland 81-64 in the decider.Padraig...
Over €25 million announced for regional and local roads in Kerry
Over €25 million in funding has been announced for regional and local roads in Kerry today.This marks a 12% increase on last year's allocation,...