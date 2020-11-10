Dr Anne Moore is a senior lecturer in biochemistry and cell biology at UCC. She gives her assessment of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
16 more deaths from COVID-19 nationally, 5 new cases in Kerry
Sixteen additional deaths from COVID-19 have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. Of the deaths reported today, 14 occurred in November, one...
Kerry Airport to share in €6 million funding
€6 million has been made available for three regional airports, including Kerry.Ahead of a difficult winter season for the aviation sector, the government will...
22 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
There are 22 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department today.That’s according to data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation.Nationally...
Michael Healy-Rae on John Delaney – November 10th, 2020
The Kerry Independent TD speaks to Jerry about news he's received regarding the future of surgeries being conducted in the North as part of...
Priests Being Slated Online for Mass Delivery – November 10th, 2020
Fr Roy Donovan is with the Association of Catholic Priests. The association says people are posting hurtful comments online about how they say Mass....
No Hoodies for Students in Cold Classrooms? – November 10th, 2020
Yesterday a parent emailed to say their daughter and other students are not allowed to wear hoodies or jumpers to keep them warm. Windows...