Homemade Facemasks for the Red Cross – March 30th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Susan Moriarty from Killorglin who has an autio-immune condition and is self-isolating, is spending her time making facemasks for the Red Cross in Kerry. She’s making about 60 masks a day on her sewing machines, including masks with cartoon characters for children.

