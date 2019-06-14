Home Help CE Scheme Comes to End in Tralee – June 14th, 2019


Admin


The Community Employment home help scheme operated from Cumann Iosaef Community Centre in Tralee but has now come to an end. Ken McDaid who worked as a home help under the scheme and Cumann Iosaef’s chairman Kevin O’Connor and general manager James Hussey spoke to Treasa Murphy.

