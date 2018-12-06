Home for Christmas after Over 100 Days in a Greek Jail – December 6th, 2018

A Kerryman who was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Greece where he was helping migrants, says thoughts of returning to Kerry kept him going during his time in prison. 24-year-old Séan Binder, who grew up in Castlegregory, and his mother, Fanny, spoke to Jerry from Greece from where he was released on bail yesterday.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/home4christmas.mp3