Help Close at Hand: Community Forum Continues Over Christmas – December 21st, 2020

The Kerry COVID-19 Community Response Forum continues over the holiday period and may be contacted on the freephone number 1800 807 009, 9am to 5pm daily. Jerry speaks to Mike Scannell of Kerry County Council who is chair of the Kerry COVID-19 Community Response Forum, Geraldine O’Sullivan of the Kerry Volunteer Centre who’s a member of the forum, and Marie Fitzgerald, services coordinator for Kerry with ALONE and who’s also a member of the forum.