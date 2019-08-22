Health and Safety Concerns Regarding School Buses – August 21st, 2019

By
Admin
-

There’s a call for monitors to travel on school buses to ensure the health and safety of pupils. That’s the view of Noel Keenan from Listowel, who’s President of the ETBsNPA – the Education and Training Board Schools’ National Parents’ Association; he’s also a vice-president of the National Parents’ Council Post-Primary.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR