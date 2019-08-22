Health and Safety Concerns Regarding School Buses – August 21st, 2019

There’s a call for monitors to travel on school buses to ensure the health and safety of pupils. That’s the view of Noel Keenan from Listowel, who’s President of the ETBsNPA – the Education and Training Board Schools’ National Parents’ Association; he’s also a vice-president of the National Parents’ Council Post-Primary.
Irish language activist says politicians are holding communities back in North
An activist from Northern Ireland says politicians are holding the communities there back and feeding fear around the Irish language.A group from the Loyalist...
Kerry money arrears officer says high-profile mortgage debt cases show how the system works
Recent high-profile cases involving mortgage debt write-offs show exactly how the system works.That's the view of Eamonn Foley a dedicated money arrears officer with...
Kerry’s percentage of vacant houses is twice the national average
The percentage of vacant homes in Kerry is twice the national average.Geo Directory has released its quarterly report, compiled from a database of over...
Irish is for Everyone – August 22nd, 2019
Linda Ervine is part of a group from the Protestant community in Belfast who are studying Irish in West Kerry. Jerry spoke to Linda...
Jerry’s Hybrid Car Test Continues – August 22nd, 2019
Jerry spoke to John Hayes, who’s a lecturer in electrical and electronic engineering at UCC, and to Tim Kelliher of Kelliher’s Toyota dealers, Tralee.
Daniel O’Connell Summer School – August 22nd, 2019
Professor Muiris Bric, director of the Daniel O’Connell Summer School, spoke to Jerry about the event which begins tomorrow, Friday.