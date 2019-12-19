Claire Forde, Killarney based counsellor/psychotherapist gives us a little guidance on how to survive the Christmas season if you are grieving.
Kerry FAI council member says grassroots football would continue if organisation folded
An FAI senior council member from Kerry says grassroots football would still continue if the organisation folded.Sport Minister Shane Ross yesterday told the Oireachtas...
Kerry man arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in Cork released without...
A Kerry man who was arrested in connection with the murder of a homeless man in Cork city has been released without charge.The 37-year-old...
KCC urged to view electric vehicle charging points as potential source of revenue
Kerry County Council is being urged to view electric vehicle charging points as potential sources of revenue.Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty brought a motion...
Handling Grief At Christmas – December 17th, 2019
Claire Forde, Killarney based counsellor/psychotherapist gives us a little guidance on how to survive the Christmas season if you are grieving.
The Choir with the Golden Voices – December 19th, 2019
Ard Chúram Community Choir in Listowel has a membership aged 55 and over. Since its beginnings in June last year, the choir has grown...
Should More Christmas Cards Show Religious Images? – December 19th, 2019
Does it matter that most Christmas cards don't display the Nativity or other religious images? Is it an unhealthy sign that we've lost sight...