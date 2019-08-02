Could a haircut improve Boris Johnson’s image? Sean Taafe outlines what he would do if asked to give a haircut to Boris, Donald Trump & Mick Wallace.
HIQA inspection shows there were fire protection deficiencies in Kerry nursing home
A HIQA inspection has shown there were fire protection deficiencies in a Kerry nursing home.The report outlines the findings of an unannounced inspection of...
Killarney Gardai issue warning following bogus calls
Killarney Gardai are warning the public of bogus calls.It follows people being targeted in the Killarney area today.The callers were seeking bank details or...
Swimming prohibited on Cromane beach after bacteria found in water samples
Swimming has been prohibited on Cromane beach after bacteria was found in water samples.Kerry County Council says Cromane is not a designated bathing area,...
Who wrote the Rose of Tralee? – August 1st, 2019
So who wrote the Rose of Tralee lyrics? Anthony O’Gara & Bryan Carr spoke to us on the Mulchinock gathering and symposium this weekend.
Nutritional Advice | August – August 1st, 2019
Anne Darcy talks children’s health and immunity building.
Haircuts – August 1st, 2019
Could a haircut improve Boris Johnson’s image? Sean Taafe outlines what he would do if asked to give a haircut to Boris, Donald Trump...