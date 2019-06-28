Groundwork Volunteer Group on Rhododendron Controversy – June 28th, 2019

Trevor Halpin is chair of Groundwork which, for almost 30 years, ran camps which removed the invasive species from Killarney National Park. The National Parks and Wildlife Service has denied that the prevalence of rhododendron has led to an ‘ecological disaster’ as claimed by The Irish Times. The NPWS says measures are in placed to deal with the growth of the plant and that they are using a stem injection method which is yielding amazing results. Mr Halpin spoke to Treasa Murphy.