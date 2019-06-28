Trevor Halpin is chair of Groundwork which, for almost 30 years, ran camps which removed the invasive species from Killarney National Park. The National Parks and Wildlife Service has denied that the prevalence of rhododendron has led to an ‘ecological disaster’ as claimed by The Irish Times. The NPWS says measures are in placed to deal with the growth of the plant and that they are using a stem injection method which is yielding amazing results. Mr Halpin spoke to Treasa Murphy.
Community in Ardfert in shock following death of local woman in road collision
There's widespread shock in the community of Ardfert this evening, following the death of a local woman in a road traffic collision earlier today.The...
Eight Kerry parishes now without a resident priest
Eight parishes in the Diocese of Kerry are now without a resident priest.The Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne has today announced the annual diocesan...
Minister in Kerry for Fine Gael AGM
The Minster for Agriculture is in the county this evening to attend the AGM of the Kerry Fine Gael constituency.Minister Michael Creed will chair...
Pride Month in Kerry – June 28th, 2019
It’s pride month and many businesses in Kerry have put the rainbow logo on their social media. Rebekah Wall spoke to Deirdre about the...
INTRO Dating slot – June – June 28th, 2019
Feargal Harrington from INTRO Matchmaking joins us to talk dating. He also discusses the issue of guys blaming the me too movement for no...
Groundwork Volunteer Group on Rhododendron Controversy – June 28th, 2019
