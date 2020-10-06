Deputy Brendan Griffin, Fine Gael, gives his thoughts on the move to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions and the difference of opinion between the Government and NPHET. In particular, Jerry asks him about his party leader Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s strong words of criticism.
Government v NPHET – October 5th, 2020
