Government Urged to Hold Border Poll – June 27th, 2019

Fianna Fáil senator Mark Daly has condemned the Government’s refusal to include the possibility of a border poll in its report on threats to the nation’s economy. Senator Daly says plans for a referendum on Irish unity should not be ruled out in this manner.
High temperature warning kicks in for Kerry
A yellow weather warning has just come into effect for Kerry and other parts of the west and south.Temperatures are expected to hit as...
Closure of Cork Mail Centre will have no implications for Kerry
The closure of the Cork Mail Centre will have no implications for Kerry.An Post says the closure is due to a drop in postal...
Tralee vet says Irish greyhound industry has serious questions to answer
A Tralee-based vet says serious questions need to be answered by those involved in the Irish greyhound industry.An RTE Investigates programme revealed that a...
The Minister for Health, Simon Harris has signed legislation to allow for the operation of the Medicinal Cannabis Access Programme on a pilot basis....
An RTE Investigates programme revealed that a review carried out on behalf by the Irish Greyhound Board found 16,000 greyhounds are born here annually...