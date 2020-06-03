Denis Greene is with Kingdom Coaches. He talks about how his sector has been decimated in recent months and how it’s not been included in a tourism industry taskforce.
Three deaths and 47 new cases of COVID-19 but no new Kerry cases
Three more people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic.The death toll here now stands at 1,659, while 47 new cases have also been...
Kerry councillor calls for restart grants for B&Bs
A Kerry councillor is calling for B&Bs to be eligible for the Government’s Restart grant for small businesses.Fianna Fáil Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald, who runs...
123 people fined in Kerry for parking in disabled bays
Over €20,000 was collected in Kerry last year through fines issued to people who parked or stopped in disabled bays.123 people were fined for...
Frontline Shoutouts – June 3rd, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
A Problem Shared – June 3rd, 2020
Every Wednesday, Val and Tony give their perspective on listeners’ problems.
100% Rise to Kerry Gardaí Text Service – June 3rd, 2020
See Something, Say Something is a service operated by the Tralee and Killarney Garda Divisions. People who’ve witnessed anti-social behaviour may text TRALEE followed...