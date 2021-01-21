Government Also Ignored NPHET Advice – January 21st, 2021

By
Admin
-

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley says the Government has criticised the INTO and Fórsa for rejecting NPHET’s advice which said schools could partially reopen to accommodate children with additional needs. He says this is ironic given that the Government rejected NPHET’s advice regarding the relaxation of restrictions at Christmas.

